Cook Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00066498 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00075197 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

COOK is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

