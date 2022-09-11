Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Copa Price Performance

Copa Company Profile

Shares of CPA opened at $74.07 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

