Copiosa Coin (COP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.65 Million

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $58,785.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Copiosa Coin Coin Profile
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Copiosa Coin Coin Trading
