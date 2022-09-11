CoPuppy (CP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $20,134.91

CoPuppy (CP) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. CoPuppy has a total market cap of $20,134.91 and approximately $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoPuppy coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.
CoPuppy Coin Profile
CoPuppy (CP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 56,342,811 coins and its circulating supply is 55,092,811 coins. CoPuppy’s official website is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal.
CoPuppy Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoPuppy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoPuppy using one of the exchanges listed above.
