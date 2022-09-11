Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.32. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 18,905 shares traded.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David L. Duvall bought 2,909 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $38,456.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 426,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,213.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 2,500 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,558 shares of company stock worth $102,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $230,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.