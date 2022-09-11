Cormark Comments on Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$142.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.01 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$453.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

