Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OFC opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

