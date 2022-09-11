Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $525,145.39 and $64.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00772943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

