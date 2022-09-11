Cosmos Trading 22% Higher This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $15.66 or 0.00072541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and approximately $503.56 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094518 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001503 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033667 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008025 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009047 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002690 BTC.
- MediBloc (MED) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000100 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
