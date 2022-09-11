Cosmos Trading 22% Higher This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $15.66 or 0.00072541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and approximately $503.56 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033667 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002690 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.