Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Coty in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Coty’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Coty Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 323.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

