Counos X (CCXX) Hits One Day Volume of $670,461.00

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for about $17.94 or 0.00083099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Counos X has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Counos X has a market capitalization of $321.51 million and $670,461.00 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,635 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

