Counterparty Hits Market Capitalization of $8.95 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Counterparty has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and $43,511.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00015430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00161477 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00093902 BTC.
Counterparty Profile
Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Counterparty Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.
