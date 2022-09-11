Counterparty (XCP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,599.00

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00015489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $38,599.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00160355 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035613 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00094084 BTC.
About Counterparty
Counterparty is a PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Counterparty Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
