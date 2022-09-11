Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of COUP opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $259.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $136,679,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,922,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

