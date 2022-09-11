Covesting (COV) Market Cap Reaches $5.16 Million

Covesting (COV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $179,822.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.

Covesting is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals.Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting.The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

