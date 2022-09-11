Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. Covestro has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

