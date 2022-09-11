Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €45.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Covestro Stock Up 2.9 %

1COV opened at €31.73 ($32.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.76. Covestro has a 52 week low of €28.84 ($29.43) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($61.47). The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

