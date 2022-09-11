CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

