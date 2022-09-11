CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.