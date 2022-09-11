Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 660 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 54,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

