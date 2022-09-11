Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 82,879 Shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.15% of Rithm Capital worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 60.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $86,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,957,000 after buying an additional 943,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RITM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

About Rithm Capital

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

