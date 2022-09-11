Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of J&J Snack Foods worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at $535,253,896.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $4,267,699 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StockNews.com lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

JJSF stock opened at $146.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day moving average of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.39. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.61%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

