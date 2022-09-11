Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of Power Integrations worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.3 %

POWI stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,318. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.