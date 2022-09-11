Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.11 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,177.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

