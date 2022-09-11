Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of WBS opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

