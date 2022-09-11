Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after buying an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

