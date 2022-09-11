Cream Finance Price Up 16.2% This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $10.85 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $19.71 or 0.00091157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,622.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00066846 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005445 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

