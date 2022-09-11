CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Cap Hits $149,233.79

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $149,233.79 and $93.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

