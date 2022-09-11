Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $201.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

