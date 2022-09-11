Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after buying an additional 115,204 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.