Creditcoin Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

