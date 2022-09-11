Credits Trading 7% Higher This Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $24,737.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.