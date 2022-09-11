Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

