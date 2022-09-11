Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

