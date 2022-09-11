Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

