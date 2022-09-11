Critical Analysis: Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) versus TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 25.89% 11.24% 0.99% TC Bancshares 15.76% 3.02% 0.65%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Salisbury Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Salisbury Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $55.57 million 2.44 $16.47 million $2.59 9.07 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.46 $2.64 million N/A N/A

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

