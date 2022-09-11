Critical Analysis: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) versus Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sasol 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.87, suggesting a potential upside of 55.38%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.17 -$77.84 million $0.40 15.88 Sasol $18.15 billion 0.65 $2.56 billion N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 9.19% 58.18% 6.15% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Sasol on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids processes. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur dioxide, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals,plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

