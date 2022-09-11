Critical Survey: Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) vs. Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) and Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Centennial Specialty Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Centennial Specialty Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -20.68% -25.23% -19.74% Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Specialty Foods has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Centennial Specialty Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $6.70 million 6.95 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centennial Specialty Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barfresh Food Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Barfresh Food Group and Centennial Specialty Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centennial Specialty Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barfresh Food Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.11%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Summary

Barfresh Food Group beats Centennial Specialty Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Centennial Specialty Foods

Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. markets, sells, and distributes branded ethnic Southwestern sauces and food products in Colorado. It offers green chile sauces, and chili con carne or chili products. The company's sauces and chili products come in varieties with pork, chicken, beef, and no meat. Its Ellis products include refried beans, tamale products, chili products, bean products, and Ellis burrito sauce. The company sells its products through grocery stores, superstores, and club stores primarily in Colorado, Arizona, and California. Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

