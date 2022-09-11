Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $174.55 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

