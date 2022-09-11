Crowny (CRWNY) Market Capitalization Tops $815,026.23

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Crowny has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $815,026.23 and $134,607.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00778291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015156 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Crowny Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
