Crust Network (CRU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.39 Million

Crust Network (CRU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market cap of $7.47 million and $3.39 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

CRU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official website is crust.network. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

