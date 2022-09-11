Crypterium (CRPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.17 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $10.88 million and $2.17 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.57 or 1.00056945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036859 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,035,536 coins and its circulating supply is 81,037,985 coins. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

