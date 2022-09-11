Cryptex Finance Achieves Market Cap of $11.62 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $1.60 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00015936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005495 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,667 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.