Cryption Network (CNT) Trading Down 34% This Week

Cryption Network (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Cryption Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryption Network has a total market cap of $191,241.67 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryption Network has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Cryption Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryption Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryption Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryption Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

