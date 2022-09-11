Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $122.85 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

