CryptoArt.Ai Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,195.00 (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoArt.Ai has a market capitalization of $156,119.40 and $105,195.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Profile

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai. The official website for CryptoArt.Ai is cryptoart.ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the CryptoArt.Ai community ecosystem, CART is the only ecosystem token. Any user who holds CART can participate in the in-depth governance of CryptoArt.Ai, so that the majority of users and the CryptoArt.Ai ecosystem can reach a stable balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoArt.Ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.