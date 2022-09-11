CryptoBlades Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00005588 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $773,967.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002060 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

SKILL is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,324 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.