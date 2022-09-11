Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $35,776.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.
About Cryptocean
Cryptocean (CRON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2020. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cryptocean
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
