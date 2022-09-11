Cryptonovae Price Hits $0.0527 on Top Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $7,847.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae (YAE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,936,248 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. The official website for Cryptonovae is www.cryptonovae.com. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

