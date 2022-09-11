CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after buying an additional 3,719,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

