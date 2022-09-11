CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

